Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre presents 2024-25 Spotlight Dance Series

Ballet Kelowna’s The Cowboy Act Suite & Other Works by Vernon’s own Cameron Fraser-Monroe is coming to town.

The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society presents the 2024-25 Spotlight Dance Series, featuring a diverse lineup of international performances including Fraser-Monroe's work that re-imagines the Wild West through Indigenous perspectives.

Other acts include Social Tango from Buenos Aires, Ballet Jörgen's Sleeping Beauty and The City of Others by Sankofa Danzafro.

"The Spotlight Dance Series offers a rich mix of cultural expression, inviting audiences on a journey through the vibrant dances from around the world," said Erin Kennedy, VDPAC’s artistic director.

Kicking off the series is Ballet Kelowna's presentation of The Cowboy Act Suite & Other Works, Sept. 18.

Fraser-Monroe's work explores the dichotomy between “Cowboys and Indians” asking what happens when an Indian directs the Cowboys through their history?

Founded and based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Social Tango on Oct. 28 explores the social value of dance, celebrating the tango community through dance, music and film. Tango lovers will experience an evening in the heart of a Buenos Aires evening,

The show combines dance, music, projections and documentary film for a unique live experience.

Ballet Jörgen’s Sleeping Beauty on Feb. 6, 2025 is a classic tale of nature and love. Danced to the original score by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, this new ballet tells the story of Aurora and her prince.

Closing out the Dance Series on Feb. 18, 2025 is The City of Others by Sankofa Danzafro. The Afro-Colombian dancers and musicians of Sankofa Danzafro from Medellín, Colombia, perform this show that demands the city be a place of co-existence; a place for everybody; not only the few.

Dance Series subscriptions are now on sale and series subscribers get 25% off the single ticket price and those who book before June 15 can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale period to secure “the best seats at the best price” before single tickets go on sale.

Dance Series subscriptions are $150 for all four performances.

“Our Spotlight Season Dance Series always amazes and surprises with its diversity of styles and storylines,” says VDPAC’s executive director, Jim Harding. “Even audiences who may not think of themselves as Dance aficionados will discover just how engaging and enjoyable this series really is.”

For more information, click here.