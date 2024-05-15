Two local students ask Vernon council to support free bus fare for teens

Photo: Vernon.ca

Two local students made a case for free bus transit for teens while speaking at Vernon’s council meeting on Monday.

Students Jade Ha and Haylee Andal argued that people would likely use the bus more often following a free program during their student years. They say, higher bus use would be beneficial for increasing revenues and decreasing emissions.

“Our transit needs to be free," said Ha. "And it needs to be invested in much more so it provides a better service."

The students cited emissions data from Vernon’s climate action plan, in which the main source of emissions was driving vehicles. “Transit provides us with the best solution for reducing these emissions,” said Ha.

Her classmate Andal then followed with information from Kingston, Ont., to argue that a free program could work as an investment.

Results from the program 14 years ago in Kingston, Ont. showed that transit sold more adult-youth passes (age 18-24) after the program finished. Sales had increased from an average of 250 to 600 pass sales.

“This is evidence that teens are more likely to continue using public transit as adults if they are familiarized with relying upon the service during high school,” said Andal.

She also said student rides in Kingston increased by 2,000 per cent in the program after they were given orientation and free bus fare.

The two localized their argument using a survey they conducted of roughly 300 people in Vernon. They found that the share of respondents who "rarely" or "never" use public transit shrunk from roughly 60 per cent to 25 per cent if transit was free.

They asked council to write a letter of support for free bus fare for teenagers across B.C. and to invest in a transit system that covered more areas of Vernon.

Councillor Fehr echoed the need for increased bus usage and said it was a key the city needs.

"Having youth engaged in transportation at an early age normalizes bus use as you get older," said Fehr. "It's really important when we talk about needing to increase the number of routes we have. Part of the reason we don't do that is because we don't have enough ridership. So if we can increase ridership we can increase routes."

Mayor Victor Cumming agreed. He thought a free program would help determine information for the city to use.

"If it turns out however that cost is not a barrier, what we would see is little change in ridership. It would help us demonstrate to B.C. transit that the other factors you mentioned, like poor frequency, and hours of service and the number of routes and so on, that they really do matter."

Council asked the city to provide a report that would discuss a letter of support for the program. They also sent a motion to the Union of BC Municipalities.