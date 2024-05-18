Dancing with the Vernon Stars Team Flirty Dancing holding fundraiser at Marten's Brewing Company

Photo: Facebook

Team Flirty Dancing is ready to show their moves at the upcoming Dancing with the Vernon Stars event.

Made up of Ryan Sheepwash and Kris Fuller, Flirty Dancing will be taking part in the Sept. 28 event against nine other teams of 'stars.'

"We wanted to create a sense of fun, and the play on words to the movie 'Dirty Dancing' seemed too perfect,” said Sheepwash, owner of TMS.

“We have to choose our song and style of dance this week so we can start choreography. We've had two lessons together to learn the basics and it's going very well...except for when I take over and try to lead,” said Fuller who is also the event co-ordinator.

But before the big dance off, Fuller and Sheepwash are holding a special event Marten's Brewing Company.

Beer and Burger Night will be held June 4 to raise funds for North Okanagan Hospice Society, which is also the beneficiary of Dancing With the Vernon Stars.

“We will have a few simple games, silent auction and a special sneak peak at our dance skills - or awkward moves together, depending on how far we've come by that time,” Fuller said, adding the $30 ticket includes a burger, beer, tax and tip.

Tickets are available online.