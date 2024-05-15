Two patients brought to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Vernon's Pottery Road

Photo: Connor McDowell

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.

Two patients have been transported to hospital following a vehicle incident on Pottery Road near 13th Street in Vernon.

Brian Twaites, with BC EHS, says crews attended the scene and provided medical care before bringing the patients to hospital.

ORIGINAL 3:24 p.m.

Pottery Road in Vernon is down to single-lane alternating traffic following a vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon.

Castanet reporter Connor McDowell is on scene at the incident on Pottery Road near 13th Street.

The details of the incident are unknown at this time, but one vehicle looks to have rolled onto its side. Emergency crews can be seen comforting children on the scene.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.

-with files from Connor McDowell