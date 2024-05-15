237259
A single vehicle rollover on Vernon's Pottery Road partially blocking traffic

Pottery Road in Vernon is down to single-lane alternating traffic following a vehicle rollover Wednesday afternoon.

Castanet reporter Connor McDowell is on scene at the incident on Pottery Road near 13th Street.

The details of the incident are unknown at this time, but one vehicle looks to have rolled onto its side. Emergency crews can be seen comforting children on the scene.

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP are on scene.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.

-with files from Connor McDowell

