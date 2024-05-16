104th Falkland Stampede taking place this Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Photo: Falkland Stampede/Gralyn J Photography

Cowpokes will be gathering in Falkland this weekend for the 104th Falkland Stampede.

One of the oldest in Canada, the rodeo action begins at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon and carries on through Monday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day event at the North Okanagan community 25 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97.

Melissa Seaman, with the stampede, said the event will feature all the popular rodeo fair, plus a few new attractions. During the off season, work was done on the grandstands and now the venue has more covered seating.

“We've also moved the dance that happens Saturday and Sunday night at 9 p.m. to our skating rink which is right beside the rodeo grounds,” Seaman said, adding the new location will allow more people to attend than was possible in the Falkland Hall.

DJ Bonneau will provide the tunes for Saturday's dance, while the Buck Wild Band will perform at Sunday's shindig.

“We will have trick riders on Sunday and Monday,” Seaman said. “They unfortunately won't be there Saturday because they are at another rodeo."

Seaman said they have also added children's sheep riding this year. The popular, family friendly event will also feature food trucks, beer gardens, cowboy church and more.

The parade will take place from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday along Highway 97 through the centre of Falkland.

Pets are permitted within the rodeo grounds but not on the grandstands. All pets must be on a leash and the owner must clean up after their animals.

There is some camping available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.