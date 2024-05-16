Vernon Fish and Game Club locked and loaded for National Range Day 2024

Chelsey Mutter

The Vernon Fish and Game Club is inviting people to take a shot on National Range Day.

The club’s first try it day in 2023 saw more than 500 people attend, so organizers are once again holding the free event on June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s a fun day. We have a number of people who’ve been reaching out to us asking us if we’re doing it again,” said Clint Ingham, chairperson for National Range Day 2024.

“It’s also just to show the sport for what it is — safe responsible shooting in a safe environment like this.”

The range will walk people through gun range safety and safe handling of firearms, and each person will receive one-on-one instruction while on the shooting line.

Anyone ages five and up is welcome to attend the event, and no experience is necessary. Ingham says the club is looking to give people a chance to experience the sport in a family friendly and relaxed environment.

People will be able to try their hand — and shot — at archery, as well as shooting pistols and rifles at various interactive targets.

Eye and ear protection is provided, along with firearms to try out. No pets and no private firearms are allowed at the event. Alongside the interactive portion of the day, the club will also be putting on a free barbecue lunch.

People who attended last year might remember the satisfying ding of a bullet when hitting a steel target. Targets this year will be different, but will still be steel, providing the noise after a well-aimed shot.

The event takes place at the Vernon Fish and Game Club's shooting range, 202 Bardolph Lake FSR. The club will have signs set up for people to follow from Highway 6.

Ingham said people who come out and decide to join the club will be able to get more information and registration forms the same day.

“We had a number of people that wanted to join last year, and membership actually went up a fair amount after range day,” said Ingham.

"[We’ll have] the ability to accept registration, and we’re going to do a new member orientation the week after range day so people that are excited to join can come out and learn more about the range, safety procedures, etc.”

Neighbouring clubs will also be holding events on National Range Day. More information can be found on their websites: Armstrong Fish & Game Club, Lumby Wildlife Association, Oceola Fish & Game Club and Joe Rich Sportsman Association.