District of Coldstream signs three-year contract with Canadian Union of Public Employees

The District of Coldstream and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have reached a three-year collective agreement for the district's 37 inside and outside workers

The agreement will be in effect starting Jan. 1 2024, to Dec. 31 2026.

The agreement, which CUPE ratified on May 9, 2024 and Coldstream Council ratified on May 13 and included minor housekeeping amendments.

The agreement will also give staff wage increases on the following dates: