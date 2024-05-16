Vernon-Monashee MLA announces funding for crime prevention and remediation projects

Photo: Castanet file photo

The province is providing cash to implement crime prevention and remediation projects in Vernon.

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the projects will advance public safety, help prevent violence and promote healing.

"Sexual assault and gender-based violence affects people from all walks of life, we must do everything we can to stop this and to support victims. Our government is taking steps every day to support survivors and to hold perpetrators accountable in order to provide timely justice to the victims," says Sandhu.

Four Vernon projects are splitting more than $240,000 to implement crime prevention and remediation projects in their community.

Local projects include:

Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, Archway Society for Domestic Peace - $140,000

Improving Supports and Outcomes for Family Justice, Archway Society for Domestic Peace- $39,372

Enhancing the Response to Children Who Experience Gender-Based Violence, BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres Society -$40,000

Male-identified and Non-binary Sexual Assault Response Program, Family Resource Centre Society of the North Okanagan - $21,000

The province is providing $8.2 million in one-time grants through the Civil Forfeiture Grant Program to support 189 community projects across the province that are being led by local governments, community-based not-for-profits, school districts, health authorities, academic institutions, police departments and Indigenous organizations.