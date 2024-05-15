Armstrong, Spallumcheen enact Stage 2 water restrictions

Photo: Pixabay

As things continue to get dryer in the region, the Township of Spallumcheen and City of Armstrong have introduced water restrictions.

The North Okanagan communities have enacted Stage 2 Water Restrictions for several local service areas effective immediately.

In Spallumcheen the restrictions are in place for the areas of Hankey, Highland Park, Lansdowne, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie, and Silver Star, Stardel.

In Armstrong, the impacted areas are the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley Water Works District, Round Prairie Waterworks District, Highland Park Waterworks District, Stardell Waterworks District, Silver Star Waterworks District, Lansdowne Waterworks Districts, and residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

During Stage 2 Restrictions, no person will:

Use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs, or

Wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 Restrictions, a person may:

Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days;

Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours;

Wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut off nozzle but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days; and

Fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days.

Bylaw enforcement will be patrolling and compliance with these restrictions is mandatory. Any person found in contravention of the bylaw may be subject to bylaw enforcement fines.

There was no mention of bylaw enforcement by the City of Armstrong.