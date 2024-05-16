49-unit apartment building gets initial support from Vernon council

Photo: Google Maps Proposed rental apartments would have a variety of bachelor, one bedroom and two bedrooms units

Plans for a low-rise apartment building close to downtown Vernon have received the first round of support from city council.

At Monday's regular meeting, councillors voted unanimously in support of a plan to rezone three properties on 32nd Avenue. The rezoning would allow for a 49-unit rental apartment building with a similar number of parking spaces be built.

“It’s a great site,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “If there were a way to get more density on site, I would certainly support it. ...I would encourage [the city to try to] bump the density if possible.”

The properties in question are side by side at 3916, 3918, and 3920 32nd Ave., between Bellavista Road and 38th Street.

Mayor Victor Cumming said he was concerned that once council gives the OK, the developer could change plans and build something else.

“The zoning allows something completely different and it doesn’t come back to us,” said Cumming. “That’s the significant problem with the provincial government’s widening of what’s acceptable on the zoning. ...The zoning will provide much more width, height, and much more flexibility than we historically had input into."

While council saw plans for a low-rise apartment with certain aspects and dimensions, the plan is not guaranteed. City planning director Terry Barton said he saw things similar to Cumming.

“I 100 per cent agree it is a conundrum to work through,” said Barton. “Just because planning puts up drawings at this point, at the zoning stage, doesn’t mean that the developer doesn’t change them.

“The drawings are still hypothetical."

He said he understood council could feel frustrated if they approve a project only to find out that the project changes after the green light is given.

Council nevertheless voted in support to rezone the property for apartment housing. The support initiates a bylaw process, where council will need to give first, second and third readings to a new bylaw at a future date.

The properties on 32nd Avenue are currently zoned for multiple housing residential, and are located in a residential area.