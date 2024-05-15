Vernon's Peter and Jonah Masys make their mark at the Shawnigan Lake School regatta

Photo: Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club

Vernon's Masys brothers made a splash at the Shawnigan Lake School regatta recently, competing among 560 high school rowing crews.

The regatta returned to its high-school only format in 2024, with some Vernon graduates, now racing for Canadian universities, coming back to the event as coaches.

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club was represented by Peter Masys, 14, who raced in the U17 Men's Single Scull event, and Jonas Masys, 17, who competed in both the U19 Men's Single Scull Lightweight and Open Weight events.

Peter placed fourth in the time trials, securing a spot in the A Final where he finished sixth with a personal best time of 8:34.27.

Jonas finished fourth in the Open Weight U19 Men's Single with a time of 8:09.35, just three seconds off the podium.

He went on to secure a bronze medal in the competitive U19 Lightweight Men Single A Final, finishing at 7:39.15 alongside four other rowers who clocked sub-eight-minute times. Jonas will join the Brock University Men's Rowing team in the fall, becoming the fifth Vernon rower to pursue a university rowing career in the past five years.

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club, founded in 1997, serves as a hub for rowers and paddlers. It continues its mission to provide accessible opportunities for the community to engage in physical activity and enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.