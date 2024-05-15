City of Vernon hosting FireSmart information session May 22

Photo: FIreSmart BC

The hot and dry spring has raised concerns about the upcoming fire season and Vernon residents are invited to an information session to learn more about FireSmart work that will begin soon on city-owned lands.

The session will be held May 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Memorial Park building, at the corner of 30th Street and 39th Avenue. Attendees can access the building via the south entrance adjacent to the overhead door.

"By taking proactive measures now, we're not only protecting our own homes, but also creating a safer environment for everyone in our community," says Wes Brassard, FireSmart co-ordinator.

Preventative actions such as removing hazardous fuels on city-owned lands not only reduces the risk of property damage but also helps to potentially mitigate the devastating economic and ecological impacts of wildfires in the long-term.

“The importance of community-wide participation cannot be overstated,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Wildfires pose a significant threat not only to individual properties but to entire communities. By creating a culture of FireSmart practices and collective action, we can significantly enhance our community’s resilience to wildfires.”

Representatives from the British Columbia Wildfire Service and Vernon Fire and Rescue Services will be in attendance and available to answer questions.

Presentations begin at 5:15 p.m. and preregistration is not required.

Email [email protected] for more information.