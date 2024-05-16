Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen will be closed May 21 for road work

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen will be closed between Highway 97A and Mountain View Road on May 21.

The Township of Spallumcheen is advising motorists the road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a full-depth rebuild and road reclamation.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 97A via Mountainview Road.

Signage will be posted on the highway and Mountainview Road, and traffic flaggers will be onsite. The township asks motorists to obey all safety signage and equipment on site.

Once the necessary depth rebuild and road reclamation is complete, Back Enderby Road will return to single-lane alternating traffic.

Back Enderby Road was recently closed for pulverization on May 14. The work is part of phase three of the Back Enderby Road project.