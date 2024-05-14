Vernon city council seeking meetings with six provincial politicians at conference

Photo: File Photo

The annual Union of BC Municipalities conference is coming up and Vernon city council is deciding which provincial politicians it wants to meet with.

At Monday’s council meeting, Vernon’s elected officials put forward suggestions for which ministers to seek an audience with at the 2024 conference being held September 16 to 20 in Vancouver.

So far council agreed to seek six meetings in total. The running list includes:

Premier David Eby

Minister of Housing, Ravi Kahlon

Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jennifer Whiteside

Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston

Minister of Tourism, Lana Popham

Coun. Brian Quiring suggested seeking a meeting with minister of tourism Lana Popham to discuss multiple “issues around our short term rentals at our resorts.”

UBCM was created to give a united voice to municipalities. The conference brings governments together to discuss issues and share experiences. It also allows local governments an opportunity to meet with provincial politicians.

Mayor Victor Cumming said last years meetings at the UBCM went well because more Vernon politicians were able to speak. Typically the mayor is the only official spokesperson for council.

“Last time, we did a good job of having briefing notes well in advance and we were tight and prepared,” said Cumming.”If [councillors are] attending UBCM, they would have a chance to speak clearly about some things.