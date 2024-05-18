Annual General Meeting coming up for Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is holding its annual general meeting June 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Held at the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives building, 3009 32 Ave., the AGM will provide members with a report on the society’s activities and finances from the previous year.

Board members will also be formally elected to serve for the upcoming year. With the financial statement report presentation and board member elections, the meeting is expected to last about an hour.

All reports and a video conference link/connection will be provided to members closer to the meeting date.

Anyone interested in becoming a board member or serving on a committee can contact [email protected]. All applications must be submitted by noon on June 3, at the latest.



Everyone is welcome to attend the AGM though only members in good standing will be able to make, second, or vote on motions. Those wanting to verify their membership status can email [email protected].