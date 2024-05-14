Vernon RCMP arrest wanted man after foot chase and car crash

Photo: File photo

A wanted man was arrested Sunday after colliding with a marked police vehicle, escaping on foot, and leading cops on a chase around Westside Road.

Vernon RCMP say they received a tip at about 2:15 p.m. on May 12 that a wanted man was at a residence on Head of the Lake Road in Vernon. Police responded and saw the man enter the house through a patio door.

“Despite requests from police for the man to exit the residence, the man refused,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP. “The suspect fled on foot from our officers through a side door and over a fence into several yards.”

On foot, the man eventually circled back and entered a vehicle, RCMP said. He attempted to drive away, before colliding with a marked RCMP vehicle.

The man drove off road, before becoming stuck in a field, Finn said. He escaped on foot and police dogs were unable to find him.

Hours later at 7 p.m., police determined the man had returned to the same residence. Vernon RCMP brought in support from the Emergency Response Team, whose "team members are highly trained and are specialized experts in weapons and a variety of tactics," according to the BC RCMP website.

Authorities arrested the suspect in the residence.

The 34-year-old Vernon man is charged with several offences stemming from the incident, including dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.