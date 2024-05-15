Vernon man gets over two years for dousing cop with gasoline

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon man who deliberately splashed gasoline on a police officer and threatened to light him on fire was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Monday.

Blake Dergez was sentenced to 750 days in prison for assaulting a police officer with gas and uttering threats. After credit for time already served, he has 563 days left on his sentence. Dergez appeared in Vernon court by video after his conviction following trial.

The conviction stem from an incident in September 2021 where Dergez was contacted by RCMP following reports of a person shining a laser pointer at airplanes.

In a previous court proceeding, Justice Steven Wilson, found Dergez guilty of deliberately splashing RCMP Const. Ryan Carey with gasoline and threatening to light him on fire. Something Carey said in his victim impact statement was traumatizing to him.

On Monday, he was also required to provide a DNA sample and received a lifetime firearms ban.