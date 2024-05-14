Vernon city council agrees to $70k one-time donation for O'Keefe Ranch

Photo: Connor McDowell O'Keefe Ranch opened for the 2024 season on Mother's Day weekend

Vernon city council agreed at Monday’s meeting to give O’Keefe Ranch a one-time donation of $70,000.

The decision was made despite mixed feelings from council. Both Coun. Akbal Mund and Kari Gares supported the one time donation to get the ranch through the year.

The historical site is operated by the O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society, but the land itself is owned by the City of Vernon. Funding of the site has long been a topic of discussion for council, with many elected officials lamenting the perpetual requests for funds to continue running the ranch.

Council has debated ending its financial support of the ranch, something Coun. Kelly Fehr brought up when he said no more money should be handed out.

“For the six years I've sat here, the message has been very clear, year after year, that this is the last time that we're going to provide a grant to this society,” said Fehr.

“If the society isn't in a position where they can manage the city's property without additional subsidies… they might want to consider giving notice to the municipality that they're not in a position to do so.”

Most recently, council agreed to give the ranch $30,000 to get through the month of March, a fact Coun. Brian Quiring raised when giving his support to the motion.

“Now we're asked to give $70,000 or we're going to have a problem. IIs that enough?,” questioned Quiring. “I have a significant concern based on the email we received that that's not going to be [enough] and we are gonna be listening to this again in another month and a half?”

He said going forward he’d want to see the “whole story” from the society.

Ultimately, council agreed to give the one-time $70k donation, with Coun. Kelly Fehr opposing.