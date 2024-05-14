'Frustrated' and 'stressed' over increased cost to taxpayers for Vernon's Lakeview Pool project

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon city council agreed at Monday’s meeting to spend the additional $262,194 needed to finish the Lakeview Pool in East Hill park following a 10-week delay.

Multiple elected officials raised issue with the project and the large cost increases.

Coun. Brian Quiring moved the motion "under duress" and said the “significantly over budget” project isn’t fair to the taxpayer. Coun. Teresa Durning raised concerns over explaining the increased costs to Vernon residents.

“I'm stressed about our accountability to the taxpayers over this, and how we're going to explain that, and how we're going to explain what's going to happen here today, because we're being pigeon-holed into rubber stamping this through to get the pool running,” said Durning.

The project was initially estimated to cost $3.3 million, and the city confirmed in March 2023 that delays had increased the cost up to $4,435,825.

Adding the newly approved cost increases from the additional delays, the pool will now be completed at a cost of $4,698,019.

Questioning cost escalation

Quiring voiced his frustration with the budget shortfall and questioned the validity of some of the cost increases.

“They got us by the ‘you know what’s’, we can't do anything about it. Some of these escalation costs seem a little bit high to me. I know a little bit about the business,” said Quiring, who is also the managing partner of MQN Architects.

“I'm frustrated. Very frustrated. When there's delay claims, the client shouldn't always be responsible for having to pay for that because the client didn't cause the delay. And there are things on here that just don't make any sense to me.”

The report to council highlighted increased costs to things like pool fencing, landscaping and irrigation, title work, as well as increases to rental costs caused by the delay.

Coun. Kari Gares agreed that council's hands were tied and that funding needed to go through to get the pool open while questioning the increases.

“Landscaping, irrigation, planting, and furniture, why are we seeing a $45,000 increase? Would these things have not already been figured out prior to?” said Gares.

Manager of recreation facilities, Stan Mitchell, said the budgets were from two years ago, but the contracts weren’t done until more recently, when people were able to come in to do the work. Mitchell agreed with council that the way the project has worked, “has not worked well.”

Coun. Kelly Fehr pointed out that some of the cost escalations didn't seem to be from the 10-week delay but from not being procured initially.

Both Gares and Durning said they would like a “post-mortem” be done on the project so council can look at what went wrong.

Council agreed to fund the additional costs bringing the project total to $4.69 million.