MMA championship coming to Vernon, tickets available

Photo: Alisha Kler

A couple MMA championship fights will be held in Vernon this July.

Local MMA athletes will compete on July 6 at the Vernon Curling & Athletic Club. Amateur and title fights will take place, Alisha Kler of the Okanagan Fighting Championship and MMA told Castanet.

Kler said the women’s bantamweight (135 lbs) and men’s bantamweight championships will see fighters from local areas. Female fighter Rylie "Coyote" Marchand will enter from Vernon and male fighter "Ruthless" Lucas Taylor will compete out of Kamloops.

Tickets are available online or at Unity MMA and Kickboxing at 4215 25th Avenue. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.