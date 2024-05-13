Parents of toddler killed near Falkland ask for help amid financial troubles

Photo: GoFundMe: Erin Meachem

A Falkland family is asking for financial support after losing their toddler to a highway accident earlier this year.

A GoFundMe started by Erin Meachem has amassed over $2,500 since launching on April 28. Meachem's son Micah, two-years-old at the time, was hit and killed by a vehicle off Highway 97 in January.

Now months after her son's death, she wrote that "Micah was the light of our lives, a sweet and funny boy who was always full of joy. We miss him so much. The agony can be paralyzing."

Meachem said the family decided to ask for help as she is pregnant and expecting to have another baby.

“We are struggling,” Meachem wrote in the fundraiser. "We have put on a brave face, to the point of even hiding from ourselves how we truly feel.

"Although we have good days and moments, we are starting to realize that we are not okay."

The family has put many expenses onto credit cards, she said. They're feeling pressed, especially now as they plan to become parents again.

"I am humbly asking for your support however you can give it. By donating and sharing with your networks, you will make a massive difference in our lives at this unbearable time."

Thirty-three people have donated to the GoFundMe raising $2,515 as of Monday night.