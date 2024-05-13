Dr. Moa Sugimoto recognized by BC College of Family Physicians

Photo: LinkedIn: Moa Sugimoto

A Vernon-based doctor has won a family practice award from the BC College of Family Physicians.

Doctor Moa Sugimoto, who is based out of Vernon but practices in Lumby, won a 2024 My Family Doctor award. The honour is given to five doctors across the province following nominations from the public.

“[Dr. Sugimoto] goes above and beyond to take care of her community members,” wrote the college on its website awards page. “In the words of her patients, Dr. Sugimoto takes the time to explain health issues ‘in plain language, ensuring understanding and empowerment among her patients.’”

Sugimoto landed in Vernon following several career decorations.

She won two awards for her work in 2020 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, for performance and research during residency.

Sugimoto is also an instructor at UBC and helps train new physicians through the North Okanagan Family Practice Residency Program.

She graduated from the Yokosuka City University Medical School in Japan, and travelled to study at UBC before becoming a physician in the Okanagan.