City of Vernon starting wildfire mitigation efforts with work along Eastside Road

Photo: David Pusey Ellison Provincial Park wildfire in July 2023

Wildfire mitigation work will take place along Eastside Road past Ellison Provincial Park, starting today, May 13.

As part of ongoing wildland fire mitigation, crews will be thinning, limbing, clearing, and piling fire fuels on sections of Crown Land at the end of Eastside Road. Fuel treatment work will be adjacent to Vernon’s municipal boundaries.

“Once work is completed, the treated areas will have reduced fire fuel, which will help reduce the severity and intensity of a fire advancing from the south, should one occur,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Services Deputy Chief Mike Walroth.

This is the first treatment of this multi-year project aimed at wildfire risk reduction and public safety.

The project is funded by the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and managed by Forsite on behalf of the city. Mitigation work is being done by Rider Ventures.

The city is advising both residents and visitors to abide by any posted signs or instructions while work is completed.

No timeline was given for how long work is expected to take.