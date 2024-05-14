Lumby fundraiser raises thousands for Tatjana Stefanski's family

Photo: Dayton Ricketts

Thousands of dollars were raised on Sunday to help the family of Tatjana Stefanski.

Lumby's ACE Building Centre dedicated its annual Mother's Day Brunch to Stefanski – a local mother of two whose death is being investigated by RCMP. The brunch saw people gather to show support and donate money to the Justice For Tatjana movement.

“We were able to raise just over $3,000 for the cause,” said Dayton Ricketts, a marketing manager who helped organize the event.

He said the funds will "go towards supporting the family through any legal costs or financial hardships they encounter."

The event raised money through games and raffles.

Auction may come

Stefanski's partner at her time of death, Jason Gaudreault, wrote on social media on Monday that the family has opened bidding on her motorcycle. They've set a lowest bid price at $4,000.

He wrote that the proceeds would go towards fundraising for legal costs to get guardianship of Stefanski's children as well as to pay for security.

It has been a month since Tatjana Stefanski was allegedly abducted from her home west of Lumby.

Family confirmed her body had been found two days later, sending shockwaves through the community. The Justice for Tatjana movement is calling for a change in laws after a believed suspect was arrested and released the next day.

Police are only able to hold suspects without charge for 24 hours.