No-one taken to hospital following vehicle incident in Coldstream

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE 1:04 p.m

BC Emergency Health Services says no patients were taken to hospital after a vehicle incident in Coldstream Monday morning.

BC EHS says it received a call at 10:05 a.m. about a motor vehicle incident on Highway 6 and 15 Street in Coldstream.

“Two ambulances responded to the scene. There were no patients requiring hospital transport,” said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

ORIGINAL 10:42 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of an incident on Highway 6 at 15th Street and Middleton Way, near the 7-11.

The details of the crash are unknown at this time, but at least two vehicles appear to be involved.

Castanet reporter Tracey Prediger says traffic is still getting through on the highway.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon RCMP for more information.

-with files from Tracey Prediger