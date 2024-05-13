Coldstream staff calculate how much tax is paid by waterfront lots

Photo: Google Street View

A rumour that Kalamalka Lake waterfront residences pay nearly all property taxes in the District of Coldstream will be debunked at its regular council meeting, Monday.

In an update to council, Coldstream staff say waterfront properties pay roughly 12 per cent of all property taxes in Coldstream. The calculation was sought after a member of the public asked council if it was true – the rumour they’d heard that lakefront properties paid up to 80 per cent for the entire district.

“Council was concerned about potentially inaccurate information being circulated,” wrote Coldstream staff in the report to council. “[Councillors] directed administration to verify the amount.”

The search found that a total of 205 properties were found to have waterfront in Coldstream. This year, the group is slated to pay $1,037,358 out of roughly $8,233,000 property taxes that are planned to be collected across the district, according to council's agenda.

The 205 properties have a combined value of more than $550 million. The average property value is $2.7 million.

Properties not directly on the waterfront were not part of the calculation. It also included only residential class 1 properties, meaning some properties including businesses were not part of the calculation.