Regional District unable to provide public update on $13.9M fundraising goal for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

Preliminary work for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre has begun, but the regional district won't say how close they are to their $13.9 million fundraising goal.

The project is slated to cost a total $41.9 million, and the Regional District of North Okanagan has been approved to borrow $28 million, with the remaining $13.9 million to be fundraised. Stacey Raftus with the RDNO told Castanet in an email that the district isn’t able to share much of an update on their fundraising.

“We have been making good progress on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project fundraising efforts and have also recently started preliminary work on the site,” said Raftus in an email.

She says fundraising progress will be released sometime in early June.

The RDNO made a $1 million commitment in February, backstopped by reserve funds, to move forward with the next stage of design, which would then be covered by future fundraising. At that time, the RDNO said it planned to have the remaining funds by July 2024 to meet its construction target date of September 2025.

Staff said the project cost increases $167,000 for every month beyond its target construction date.

2018 referendum and unsuccessful grants

The project was approved in 2018 after a referendum to borrow “an amount not to exceed $25 million” to build the centre had 7,850 yes votes and 5,357 no votes.

The project was initially pitched to cost more than $40 million and was contingent on senior government grants alongside the approved $25 million in borrowing.

"Since the referendum passed, the RDNO applied for several grants but was not successful," reads the projects website.

Following the unsuccessful grant applications, an alternative approval process was used to go forward with a revised $28 million in borrowing.

Since being approved in 2018, the project has been revised, downsized and seen multiple changes due to inflationary pressures.

Current fundraising goals

The RDNO has previously said the $13.9 million being fundraised will aim to return the project closer to the original vision.

Funding is expected to come from government grants, foundation contributions and community fundraising. The RDNO itself has committed $900,000 for the project from its provincial grant under the Growing Communities Fund.

According to a report from February, the district had hoped to receive a grant of $1.25 million from Heritage Canada’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Castanet asked if the $1 million that had been backstopped by reserve funds had been made up yet through fundraising, but did not receive a response.

Castanet reached out to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee chair director Bob Fleming, and Board of Directors chair director Shirley Fowler. At the time of publication, neither elected official has provided a response to Castanet.