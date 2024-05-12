Vernon's O'Keefe Ranch open to public as of Mother's Day weekend

The public can now visit Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch for the season.

Historic O’Keefe Ranch opened for the 2024 season on Mother’s Day weekend. The museum-style attraction at 9380 on Highway 97 is now open to visit and explore.

From now until August the ranch will be open Wednesday's through Sunday's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Take a tour of the O’Keefe Mansion, enjoy some stories from the Milk Maid, search and find some hidden images, stop by the General Store and . . . so much more!,” reads the opening day event on the ranch’s website.

The ranch was founded in 1867, and was a self-contained community with amenities such as a blacksmith, post office, and cemetery. The site is now run with the help of many volunteers and the O’Keefe Ranch Society.