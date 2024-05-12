Kelowna pickleball player dies at tournament hosted by Vernon Pickleball Association

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.

A 49-year-old Kelowna man suffered a medical emergency and passed away at the May 11 mixed doubles pickleball tournament in Vernon.

The Vernon Pickleball Association said the man suddenly collapsed on the courts during a pre-game warm-up and did not survive, despite immediate medical intervention.

“We have protocols in place to attend to First Aid emergencies including an AED machine. We are thankful for the immediate response by our First Aid attendant and the ICU nurse who was watching a match on the adjacent court, as both provided invaluable assistance,” said tournament director Richard Chambers.

Vernon Fire Rescue were at the courts "within minutes” of 9-1-1 being called, Chambers said.

The tournament was cancelled mid-way through due to the player's death. VPA members and players were advised of the cancellation.

“The Vernon Pickleball Association is very saddened to have lost such a wonderful competitor and family man during the tournament on Saturday,” said Chambers.

“Our hearts go out to the family, his friends and fellow Pickleball players”.

ORIGINAL 11:12 a.m.

A person died at a pickleball tournament held in Vernon on Saturday.

Richard Chambers with the Vernon Pickleball Association confirmed a player passed away at the tournament. The VPA hosted a mixed doubles tournament from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The details of the death have not been released. Chambers said more information will be available soon.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and this story will be updated when more information is available.