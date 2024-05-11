236671
Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch holding Mother's Day events

Mother's Day at the ranch

Historic O'Keefe Ranch has opened for the weekend and they have some special events planned for Mother's Day.

The ranch, 10 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97, is hosting a variety of events including kids crafts, farm animals – such as Leah the Alpaca and Razzle the Zebu - goat petting, mansion tours, wagon rides and more.

Role play artists will be wandering the grounds and the general store will be open.

There will also be a small artisan market featuring items such as locally made candles, bouquets, organic skincare and other items.

The ranch will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ad admission is by donation.

