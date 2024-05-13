Staff recommending Vernon city council make one-time donation of $70,000

Photo: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Staff are recommending the City of Vernon provide more funding for Historic O'Keefe Ranch.

At their regular meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a report recommending council authorize a one-time financial contribution to O'Keefe for $70,000 which would realize an overall operating grant of $150,000.

The report states on April 25, the city received a letter from the O'Keefe Ranch and Interior Heritage Society requesting $70,000 in funding.

The ranch originally requested $150,000 in funding support from the city for 2024, and $50,000 was approved as a base contribution funded by taxation.

An additional $30,000 was approved and funded from unused COVID Restart Grant funding, since the ranch had to recently pay back a federal COVID loan of $40,000.

The remaining $70,000 is now being requested, and if approved, the funding will allow the ranch to fully launch their operating season.

The report says the money could be drawn from the prior year unexpended, uncommitted reserve which has a balance of $214,187.

Staff made an alternate recommendation that council approve a one-time financial contribution for an amount of council's choosing.