Vernon black belt teaching a series of women's self-defense courses

Sarah Draht wants to empower women by offering instruction on how to defend themselves.

So, the Pacific Top Team Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt is leading a series of self-defence workshops at the Vernon facility.

Draht, who is not only a blackbelt but a former professional MMA fighter, currently works in the security industry and got the idea to hold the seminars after hearing about the tragic death of Tatjana Stefanski.

Saturday's workshop was done in honour of Stefanski.

Draht led two courses Saturday and has more planned in the coming months.

“There is a four-part series in June,” said Draht. “That is four workshops and they all build on each other, but if participants can't make all four workshops that's OK, there is a review at every workshop.”

Another self-defence master class one-day training session is also planned for Sept. 7.

“After September we will be running another four-part series,” she said.

The courses cover a wide range of practical self-defence techniques that can be applied to a variety of situations, but the training is more than physical with Draht offering general tips on keeping safe.

“The entire workshop is geared toward getting out safely,” she said. “These are the techniques to get out safely. It's not like the movies, you don't kick and punch and knock them out. I fought professionally and it is very difficult to knock somebody out.”

Draht said if she had one piece of advice for someone it would be to take the preventative approach.

“The first one is really paying attention to your surroundings,” said Draht, adding she strongly recommends women also trust their instincts.

“If there is a weird feeling about someone, there's a reason for it. When there is a bad feeling about something, there is something out of the ordinary, so listen to your intuition.”

Draht said do whatever you have to do to get out safely, including running away, being loud and fighting back if you have to.

Standing and fighting should be a last resort.

For more information on the self-defence courses being offered, click here.