Two Clarence Fulton Secondary School students are proposing free transit for youths up to 18 years old

Jade Ha and Haylee Andal will be presenting Vernon city council with a proposal that would make it easier for students to get to school.

The two Clarence Fulton Secondary School students will be addressing council at their regular meeting Monday about a province-wide campaign that calls on the province to give all teens the right to access school and their communities by expanding free transit for youths up to age 18 in every transit system in BC.

In addition to presenting on the BC Transit for Teens campaign, Ha and Andal are planning to report back on their survey of more than 285 Vernon students, parents and teachers regarding their opinions of local transit in Vernon.

They student activists are asking the city council to:

Approve an advocacy motion to write a letter of support to the provincial government asking them to expand free fare for all conventional and HandyDart buses from children aged 12 and under, to teens aged 18 and under.

Invest in the Vernon bus system to make buses more frequent, run later, be more on time, and reach more areas of the community.

The students also plan on addressing the May 15 School District 22 Board meeting.

This presentation and survey are part of a school project the students are doing for the school district’s Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) project.