Vernon historian and videographer unearths footage of the Lower Mainland from 1959

Today's trip down memory lane provides a glimpse of the Lower Mainland like it has not been seen in decades.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has digitized colour footage from 1959 of the Vancouver skyline and a ferry ride to Victoria.

“Our first stop is Horseshoe Bay and a drive along the recently completed Vancouver–Squamish Highway, officially named the Seaview Highway. We know it now as the Sea to Sky Highway - Bowyer Island features prominently,” Arseneault said.

Returning to Vancouver, the travelling camera operator stops above the West Vancouver Yacht Club to take in the view of Eagle Island, not something you can do today with the heavy high-speed traffic.

“The recently completed Upper Levels highway had very little traffic then, but then again, Vancouver’s metro population was 614,000 people, less than a quarter of today’s population,” Arseneault said.

“Vancouver’s skyline in 1959 was quite modest, the 17-story Hotel Vancouver was the most prominent building at 363 feet, closely followed by the Marine building at 305 feet, both constructed in the 1930s.”

The north shore was beginning to develop up the slopes and now covered on homes, buildings and roadways.

The Lumberman’s Arch was a popular site for family photos as was the Indigenous’ totem pole at Prospect Point. The pole was moved to Brockton Point in 1962 along with the pole at Lumberman’s Arch.

A year before BC Ferries was formed, one still could take a CP ferry to Vancouver Island. CP Rail’s Princess Fleet was well known to travellers from the early 1900s.

“It was an almost a mandatory stop on the tourist’s circuit, in these pre-technology days, we can all remember the Butchart Garden bumper stickers and tie-ons that people proudly attached to their cars, reminding everyone that they had indeed visited it and, yes, it was very nice. The gardens are truly a wonder to see. Kids however, still prefer bunnies,” Arseneault said.

The footage shows other BC highlights like Victoria's Empress Hotel, the Inner Harbour and provincial legislature building.

The Crystal Garden Pool, built in 1925, still operates to this day.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].