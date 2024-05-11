Work to naturalize Vernon Creek through Polson Park begins in June, but at a much higher cost

Photo: City of Vernon

Naturalizing Vernon Creek as it runs through Polson Park is going to cost a lot more than originally planned.

But fortunately, a grant will cover much of the expense.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will receive a report on the project stating phase 1 is currently on schedule to start in June with phase 2 planned for 2025.

Phase 1 of the project was originally funded in 2023 at an estimated cost of $1.95 million, but was delayed due to permitting requirements after artifacts were found in the park.

As part of the 2024 budgeting process, council committed an additional $1.31 million to the project to address increased costs associated with construction cost escalation/inflation for a total budget of $3.26 million.

“The city's grant application to the Disaster Risk Reduction - Climate Adaptation Funding Stream by the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund was successful, securing $2,529,931 in funding for phase 1 of the project,” the report says.

“The updated project budget results in a decrease in approved funding from the Casino Reserve from $3.26 million to $1.27 million as a result of the grant funding.”

The project is anticipated to have a significant impact on the park for several years.

“The in-stream work needs to be completed within a specific fisheries window. Regulations dictate that the in-stream work occur during this period to minimize the impact on fish habitat. One of the necessary activities that need to occur prior to the in-stream works is tree removals which will commence in June,” the report says.

“The construction activities will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the contractor having the ability to work seven days a week. The one exception is the Canada Day Long weekend where construction work will be paused to accommodate Canada Day celebrations.”

Work will include removal of concrete banks, elongating the channel by meandering it along its current course.

Natural features such as riffle pools and boulders will be added to "increase natural fish/spawning habitat where there is currently very little."

As well, two creek crossings and several mature trees will be removed to re-establish the floodplain above the main channel.

"Restoration will include adding native riparian plant species along the flood fringe, meandering the creek channel along its current alignment, adding riffle pools and other creek complexities, adding spawning habitat for native fish species (kokanee, trout, sockeye), and adding new pedestrian crossings along with a new multi use pathway along the south bank of the channel," an earlier report to council stated.

The work will also remove the pond.

To read the full report, click here.