10-week delay has resulted in a $262,194 shortfall for Vernon pool

Photo: City of Vernon

The cost to replace the pool at Lakeview Park has gone up thanks to a 10-week delay in the project.

Due to the multi-weeks loss, a budget shortfall is estimated at $262,194.

Last year, the City of Vernon began construction on replacing what was affectionately called 'The Peanut Pool' in the East Hill park.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will get a breakdown on the price increases for the project.

The scheduled June 28 opening date is still on track, however, administration does require the additional funding to complete the project due to cost escalations and an extension to the project timeline that has arisen over the past year.

“The originally approved and designed power connection failed the field inspection by the Technical Safety BC inspector. In order to achieve compliance and get the power connected, a different and separate disconnect switch had to be installed,” the report says.

The expense for the disconnect work was an additional cost of $8,409, and an additional 10-week extension to the project as components could not be completed without electrical power.

The work is now complete with connection to hydro power.

Cost escalation resulting from the 10-week delay includes:

Tile work increase from $35,000 to $50,785, up $15,785

Pool fencing increase from $66,500 to $103,000, up $36,500

Landscaping, irrigation, planting and furniture increase from $154,420 to $199,420, up $45,000

Hardscape (concrete surface) around splash park and access to site increase from $219,000 to $252,000, up $33,000

Control gate, change order to building contractor from $10,000 to $13,500 up $3,500.

“These projects are pending contractor issuance upon approval of funding," the report says.

Other costs above the original scheduled budget, due to the delay includes:

Extending fencing rentals $4,500

Extending insurance premiums $3,500

Extending rental periods for a construction office, portable toilets and storage space $5,000

“Final building finishes are currently in progress. The pool equipment has been installed and the pool is scheduled to be filled with water by the middle of May. Once filled, the equipment can be tested and commissioned. The pool chemical controllers will be calibrated to maintain safe levels of sanitization. Interior Health will do the final inspection and issue an operating permit,” the report says.

The splashpad underground work is complete. The concrete splashpad surface has been poured and the features are currently being installed. Final landscaping and irrigation are in progress and anticipated to be complete by the opening date.

