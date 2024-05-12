Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library looking for funding commitment from city

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library needs a financial commitment from Vernon and Coldstream to continue to be open on Sundays.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will receive an administration update on the library.

The report states at the April 8 regular meeting of council, civic leaders inquired on how to arrange for the library to be open Sundays as an ongoing initiative of council.

“At present, council funds Library Sunday openings annually through one-time funding. A portion of the total cost is also funded by the District of Coldstream," reads an update to council.

"Upon inquiry with Library staff, they have confirmed that what is needed, to include this initiative annually, is confirmation from the City of Vernon and the District of Coldstream that they will commit to an annual, permanent expense line in each budget to fund this initiative. This item will be included in the 2025 Budget deliberations in so far as the City of Vernon commitment to annual funding.”