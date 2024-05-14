236671
HOPE Outreach holding a clothing drive May 25 at Vernon's Trinity United Church

HOPE Outreach is having a clothing drive to help those on the fringes of society.

HOPE works with the most vulnerable members of the community, offering a variety of free programs such as night time outreach, bad date reporting and other services.

On May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., HOPE will be holding a clothing drive at Vernon's Trinity United Church, 3300 Alexis Park Drive.

Needed items include ladies T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, leggings and running shoes, as well as make up and personal wipes.

For more information on HOPE, visit their website.

