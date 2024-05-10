Davison Orchard Cookbook available at Vernon family farm

It was three years in the making, but the Davison Orchard Cookbook will be arriving at the Vernon farm in mid-May.

The cookbook is a collection of favourite recipes from both the farm and the Davison family.

“With an emphasis on eating seasonally, there is something for everyone within the pages,” the Davison's said in an email, adding “Yes you read that correctly, we are revealing some secret Davison recipes.”

The cookbook includes 96 recipes, a guide to storing, freezing and canning a myriad of fruits and vegetables as well as canning tips and recipes.

“It was a bigger project than we thought when we first started,” said Tamra Davison. “Putting the recipes together was a challenge, but we had more than enough recipes to choose from.”

The cookbook draws on multi-generational recipes. Davison Orchard is four-generation farm.

“It was a dream of mine, I must say, and having it here is a dream come true for me,” said Tamra. “It's such a personal thing. It tells the story of our farm, it's got the story of the generations before, our recipes we have all submitted – I am just so happy and proud.”

Davison Orchard is officially open for the season at 3111 Davison Rd., off of Bella Vista Road.