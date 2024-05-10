Vernon's Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store holding sidewalk sale fundraiser in preparation of fire season

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Gena Barzan is getting ready for what could be a busy summer of fires.

Barzan operates the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store and is holding a sidewalk sale today and Saturday to raise funds that will be used to help animal owners, famers and ranchers in the event of wildfires in the region.

With the dry spring and low snowpack, there are concerns drought and wildfires could plague the region in the coming months.

“The sale is a fundraiser so we have a little contingency in case of a fire,” Barzan said. “It's also to build up our senior's hamper program because we are getting low (on supplies).”

The auxiliary provides more than 50 seniors who are struggling financially with food hampers at the end of each month.

“Our seniors food program is very important to me,” said Barzan, adding the entire store today and Saturday will be 50 per cent off.

“We need to raise enough money to bring in lots of canned foods, pasta and we hope now that summer is on the way we can talk to ranchers and farmers and see if we can get some fresh vegetables and fruit at a discount to bring in for the seniors.”

The thrift store is located at 3100 20th Ave.