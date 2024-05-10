Accident in downtown Vernon Friday slows morning commute on 32nd Street

Photo: Darren Handschuh

An accident on Highway 97 slowed traffic in downtown Vernon Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

The collision at 32nd Street and 29th Avenue closed the inside north and southbound lanes, forcing motorist to funnel into the outside lanes, creating some congestion.

Police, Vernon Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance crews attended the scene.

It is not known at this time how the accident happened or if anyone was injured.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.