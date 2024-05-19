Vernon-based group hosting showcase at historic Fintry manor

Photo: Friends of Fintry

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is holding an art show and sale in late June.

The Fintry Fusion Art Show will showcase 10 local artists from the Vernon-based Okanagan Artists of Canada Society. The group currently has 85 members.

The non-profit society is hosting the event over two days. It starts June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists will be on site to answer questions and give demonstrations. Select pieces of artwork will be for sale.

Hosted at the Fintry Estate Manor House, 7655 Fintry Delta Rd, the event includes self-guided tours of the house and live music on the verandah. People will be able to purchase strawberry tea, soup and a bun.

The Fintry Estate Manor House was built in 1910/11. Notably, the house was designed by a partner in the early provincial architectural firm Honeyman and Curtis, architect John James Honeyman.