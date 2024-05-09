RCMP investigating burned, abandoned truck in Coldstream

Vernon RCMP are investigating a large truck fire that took place in Coldstream Thursday morning.

11 firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Clerke road at 4:25 a.m.

Upon arrival the first arriving crew found an abandoned truck fully engulfed in flames,” said Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code in an email.

“The fire was extinguished by the crews and the scene was turned over to the RCMP for investigation.”

A Castanet reader sent in a photo of the burned truck, saying they heard sirens early in the morning, at about 4:30 a.m. Later that morning they found the remnants of the burned vehicle.

They say the incident would have taken place about halfway between College Way and Kal View Mobile Home Park, on Clerke Road.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.