Lumby senior with cerebral palsy, cancer receives free home reno's from Vernon glass shop

When Kate and Todd Embley visited Violet 'Vi' Cox to install some new windows, they soon realized more work needed to be done.

So they made sure it was done for the Lumby senior who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Cox has also been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate and Todd operate KT Fairglass and each month they select a nominated person to bless with a new window, free of charge.

“At the beginning of the year we started something called the Community Giveback Project,” Todd said. “That is where we find a family in need, with a window in need, and this is how it started.”

Cox was nominated by care aide Tina Rowe and what started out as a simple window replacement, morphed into renovating the bathroom and shower to accommodate Cox's wheelchair.

Todd said it was Kate who lead the charge on the project “from beginning to end.”

“When we came and saw Vi, the idea was to have one or two windows replaced because that is where she sits in her chair and enjoys spending her time,” Kate said. “As we were working on her home we found that her bathroom was not accessible to her...so when we saw that we knew we had to do more than just windows.”

Kate rallied numerous businesses to donate material and labour to renovate Cox's home with an accessible bathroom and shower, and of course, new windows for her aging mobile home.

All of the work was done for free.

And how does Cox feel about all the commotion?

"I'm so overwhelmed with everything," she said. "If it wasn't for these people, I wouldn't have anything."

The businesses that donated material and labour are: Milgard Windows & Doors, Brandy DeBartolo from ReMax, Deven Routley, Luxman Developments, Shepherds Hardware in Armstrong, Ace Hardware in Lumby, Emco Plumbing inVernon, CL Mechanical, Chris LaRocque in Vernon, Homestead Drywall in Vernon and Kohler in Armstrong.

Todd said the Community Giveback Project is ongoing and people can make nominations by clicking here.