Okanagan Ukrainian festival coming up in Vernon, donations encouraged for humanitarian aid

Photo: Sadok

The Okanagan Ukrainian Festival takes place May 26, and organizers are giving a “gentle reminder” that war continues to rage in Ukraine and donationas are vital for humanitarian aid.

Nadiya! the Ukrainian word for hope, is the theme of the 2024 event. Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble is hosting the event with the aim of spreading joy through singing.

Sadok is celebrating its Ukrainian-Canadian heritage with special guests from across the Okanagan. Soloist Stephanie Harcott from the Pokotillo Ukrainian Dancers of Kamloops, Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers from Kelowna along with a special performance by Sadok Alumni.

Joining the event is the Vita Nova Choral Ensemble, a growing group performing two concerts a year in Salmon Arm and Vernon. What began as six families coming together has become a group of non-auditioned singers and a chamber string ensemble.

“It is an honor to be asked to perform in this wonderful Ukrainian Festival with SADOK and we are excited to share our music of Hope," Director Vita Nova said

Sadok is a Vernon-based dance troupe which entertains and educates audiences about Ukrainian-Canadian Heritage. The group has travelled to notable places such as Ukraine, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Disneyland.

The group will travelsto Calgary this June as guest performers for the Ukrainian Festival.

Sadok recently welcomed two dancers from the Ukraine to the troupe, Natalia Derevnianets and Artem Fodorov.

“For a girl who loves her native country, appreciates history and is proud of traditions, the opportunity to wear a traditional costume and dance Ukrainian folk dances is a breath of much-needed air,” said Derevnianets. “Thank you to Sadok for the opportunity to be myself even so far from home.”

This will be the 29th production choreographed by Sadok artistic director Andrea Malysh. The show takes place May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.