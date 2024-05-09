Province providing $160,000 for events in Vernon-Monashee riding

Photo: Funtastic Sports Society

Funding from the provincial government will help keep the fun happening in local communities.

In Vernon-Monashee, 20 events are receiving more than $160,000 in funding from the province. Including $40,300 for Funtastic Slo Pitch and Music Festival, $20,100 for the Sounds of Celebration presented by The Okanagan Military Tattoo Society, $19,500 for the Vernon Winter Carnival, $3,400 for the Sunshine Days Short Film Festival in Vernon and $5,200 for the Lumby Days Family Festival.

“Vernon is well known for so many of the fantastic events that we host all year round. Fairs and festivals bring so much joy, happiness, fun and community togetherness, where we all come together to celebrate and join these events,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

“Our government is funding a wide variety of fairs, festivals, and sports activities in Vernon, helping organizers and volunteers to put on a great show for both locals and tourists.”

Across B.C., $15 million in funding will support 1,114 fairs, festivals and events in 2024 and 2025.

