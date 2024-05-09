Truck photo released by RCMP following incident in Kootenays

Photo: RCMP

RCMP urge the public to call 911 if they see a suspect vehicle last seen in the East Kootenays.

Police on Thursday said they have been looking for a vehicle for two days after reports of a disturbance involving a weapon near Baynes Lake. RCMP released a photo of the suspect vehicle and describe it as a dark gray Ford F-150 truck with camouflage on the sides and heavy damage to the windshield and front end.

The license plate is British Columbia SM9740.

“There continues to be no active threat to the public, but given the suspect is still at large, we’re asking the public to call 911 should they see the vehicle in question,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “RCMP resources are in place, continuing to actively search for the suspect.”

Police advise the public to stay away from the driver if they see the truck.

Officers were initially dispatched on the morning of May 8 to a rural property near Baynes Lake. They said no one was reported injured.