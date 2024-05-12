Vernon's Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is ready to help survivors of crime and abuse

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon's Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre want people to know they are available to help victims of child abuse and sexual assault.

May 12 to 18 is Victims and Survivors of Crime Week and the centre is encouraging people to learn more about the services they offer.

The week is intended to raise awareness about the issues facing victims and survivors of crime and about the services, assistance and laws in place to help victims, survivors and their families.

Oak Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is a partnership program led by Archway Society for Domestic Peace, a local non-profit organization, to help abused children and youth in Vernon and North Okanagan.

The centre provides a secure and welcoming space for individuals 18 and under who have experienced or witnessed abuse or violence. Its team of professionals collaborates with community partners to offer essential services to children, youth and their families.

Abuse and violence against children and youth can take various forms, including physical, sexual, emotional abuse, or neglect, which can be perpetrated by adults or peers. It is a significant societal issue and occurs more frequently, with one in three children having experienced abuse before the age of 15.

Offences can range from one-time occurrences to multiple experiences, from one offender to multiple offenders, with or without the use of violence.

Additionally, online sexual violence is on the rise, with children being victimized by luring, sextortion, and non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

“Children and youth can visit Oak Centre to provide information to police and social workers in a comfortable, child-friendly environment. This eliminates the need to visit various agencies and offices to repeat their experience, making the reporting process more straightforward and preventing additional trauma for victims,” said Brooke McLardy, centre manager. “Once a child, youth or family is connected with Oak Centre, the team collaborates with all relevant organizations to ensure that the child and family receive the support they need.”

According to the centre, about 60 per cent of police-reported crimes each year involve children and youth under 18. More young victims and witnesses of crime are being called upon to testify about offences they experienced or witnessed.

This can be a stressful experience, especially for children and youth, who need protection and specialized support to prevent further re-victimization within the legal system.

This is where Oak Centre comes in by offering personalized assistance to during legal proceedings, collaborating with other services and legal professionals to provide consistent support. The centre also provide crisis support and referrals to community services, regardless of the court outcome or charges.

“Victimization of children and young people has serious negative consequences that affect everyone in the community. A response and prevention model that intervenes immediately after trauma can prevent long-term negative outcomes for victims and save communities from the resulting social and health issues,” McLardy said.

Over the past eight years, Oak Centre has supported 1,166 children and youth. In 2023, it saw a 57% increase in service over the previous year, with 137 new client intakes of children and youth.

The majority of the clients (53%) are between the ages of 11 and 18, while 40% are aged between 0 and 10. Child protection workers and police recorded 107 interviews, and the centre's accredited facility dog, Cirque, supported children and youth in 131 interviews, meetings and court proceedings.

