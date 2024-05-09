Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department fire chief taking new position in Peachland

Photo: Contributed Ian Cummings

After decades of service, Ian Cummings is stepping down as fire chief of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

On May 27, Cummings will start his new roll as fire chief for Peachland.

Cummings has been an integral part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department for the last 30 years, serving as the paid on-call fire chief from November 2009 to January 2017, when he became the first full-time fire chief for the commission.

"We extend our gratitude to Chief Cummings for his service to the City of Armstrong," said Mayor Joe Cramer. "Peachland will benefit from Chief Cummings' leadership skills. We wish him success in his future endeavors."

The search for a new Chief will be initiated as soon as possible. In the meantime, Deputy Fire Cheif Ian McKechnie, will assume the role of interim fire chief.